Interim Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has said he is not sure if he will stay and continue his job with the Ghana national team.

The former Ghana international, who played in the 2006 World Cup in Germany with the Black Stars, was appointed in February for the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

Addo, who replaced Milovan Rajevac, has been able to lead the team to the Mundial in Qatar.

Having secured the qualification, President Akufo-Addo has tasked the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to ensure the 46-year-old is maintained as the head coach of the Black Stars together with his technical team.

However, Addo, speaking in an interview, was quizzed if he will stay and lead the team to the global showpiece.

According to him, he was contacted for the playoffs and intends to fulfil his contractual agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

“It is a tough decision because I have a contract with Borussia Dortmund and the decision to leave is not in my hands,” he told Asempa FM on Prep Zone.

“I think the Ghana Football Association and the government are aware of the situation.

“I was contacted for a job and that job has been perfectly executed but I want to honour my contract with Dortmund,” he added.

Ghana has been paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H for the 2022 World Cup which kicks off in November.