Musician Angelique Kidjo has added to her catalogue another Grammy Award.

On Sunday, April 3, the Benin singer-songwriter won her fifth Grammy Awards at the 64th edition of the coveted award ceremony.

Angelique Kidjo won the Best Global Music Album award with her 2021 album ‘Mother Nature’.

She beat Nigeria’s Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni and Daniel Ho from Hawaii to win the award.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The celebrated singer and the South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo are now tied in most Grammy wins by an African artistes.

Meanwhile, Angelique Kidjo lost the Best Global Music Performance award to Brooklyn-based Pakistani vocalist, Arooj Aftab.

Aside from Kidjo, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, Yo Ma, and Wizkid and Tems were all nominated in the caregory.

Also, South African veteran DJ and producer Black Coffee won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, beating out the likes of Major Lazer and Marshmello for the award.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday night in Las Vegas for the first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with Trevor Noah as the host.

MORE: