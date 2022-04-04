Ghana’s interim coach, Otto Addo, has reacted to Black Stars 2022 World Cup draw.

The West African country is in Group H with familiar side, Portugal and Uruguay with South Korea completing the group.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Portugal before playing the South American side.

Ghana will wrap up the group phase games against South Korea.

Having led the team to book qualification for the Mundial, the 46-year-old says it is a difficult group but remains convinced that the Black Stars can hurt any of the sides to progress.

“I think it is difficult and I have not really taken a critical look at the group but in football, everything is possible than in cup games because there are big teams in Divisions One and Third Division,” the former Ghana international told Asempa FM on Prep Zone.

“But it is very interesting because you can win or lose against everything and at the level of the World Cup, everything is capable of causing an upset and so everything is possible,” he said.

Quizzed if he would have preferred playing other countries, he said, “From my point of view, I was born in Germany and I would have loved that game but on the other hand, I look at Germany and Spain, it is good that Ghana is not in that group.”

Ghana is making their fourth World Cup appearance having played in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and in Brazil respectively.

Black Stars’ best performance in the history of the global showpiece came in 2010 where the team played in the quarterfinals.