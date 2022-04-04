Nigerian rapper MI Abaga has announced to fans and followers that he intends to tie the knot in 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the musician, for the first time, unveiled the lady he intends to marry.

The 41-year-old rapper disclosed he met his wife-to-be, Eniola Mafe in December 2020 through a mutual friend.

Because Eniola did not live in Nigeria they communicated mostly via phone until they met in person months after.

“I’m a private person. But it’s time to share a little part of my joy with you. @eniolamafe and I met in Dec 2020 and straight away I knew I had found the one. I am excited to announce that we are getting married this year…and we ask for your support and blessings as we embark on this journey together,” MI Abaga wrote on Instagram.

His post was accompanied by a collage of videos and pictures the couple have taken over the years since they began dating.

MI Abaga also added many pictures of his wife-to-be to tell the story of “how I met ‘the girl’.”

