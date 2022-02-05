Pastors in today’s world are thought of as some of the most revered and exemplary people in society. They are the moral compass for a lot.

As such, society expects their children to be morally blameless, pure, and without any sort of blemish.

But then, some pastors have birthed children who turn out to be entertainers.

This piece highlights 10 of such celebrities both in Ghana and Nigeria who were born annd raised by religious leaders.

1. Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson, who has excited many Ghanaian homes with her entertaining movies, as well as her lifestyle, is the daughter of a Reverend Minister in the Methodist Church of Ghana.

In a post she made on Instagram, she described her father, Very. Rev. Dr Mathias Forson as the man who raised her up with love and respect and taught her to speak up for what’s right when necessary.

2. Wanlov Kubolor and Sister Derby

Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu and Deborah Owusu-Bonsu are known in the music circles as Kubolor and Sister Derby respectively.

Despite webs of controversies surrounding them, it is noted that the siblings are children of a pastor.

Their father is the Founder and Head Pastor of Awesome Grace Network, Rev James Owusu-Bonsu.

3. Kwesi Arthur

Hip Hop artiste Kwesi Arthur is also a son of a pastor. His father, Samuel Danso Arthur, is an elder of a Pentecost church.

For this, he has advised his son against ‘worldly’ things including tattoo, piercings and overgrown hair.

He once marched Kwesi Arthur to a barbershop to crop his dreadlocks.

4. M.anifest

M.anifest

Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, popularly known in showbiz as M.anifest, is a Ghanaian songwriter and rapper.

His father is one of Ghana’s reputable lawyers and a political practitioner, lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata.

However, M.anifest’s mother, Rev Dr Priscilla Naana Nketia, is a pastor of the International Central Gospel Church.

5. Daniel Duncan-Williams

Also noted for series of controversies, Daniel Duncan-Williams comes from a genealogy of religious leaders.

The young upcoming rapper is the last born of the Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

Other notable Nigerian musicians with religious upbringing include;

6. Terry G

Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known to us as Terry G, is the self-proclaimed akpako master who has been known for singing songs like Free Madness, Run Mad, Akpako, Troway, and Jump Am Pass.

It may surprise you to note that for all of Terry G’s “madness”, he has actually revealed that he is indeed the son of a pastor. Not only that, Terry G’s mother also happens to be a chorister with the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

7. Lil Kesh

Keshinro Ololade, popularly known as Lil Kesh, is a Nigerian singer who is known for making such songs as Shoki, Is It Because I Love You, Efejoku, and more.

During an interview with Blueprint Nigeria, the singer revealed that his father is a pastor.

He also spoke about how he began his career from playing drums and acoustics in his father’s church.

8. Johnny Drille

Singer Johnny Drille is another musician whose parents also happen to be pastors. The singer opened up about how that reality made him concerned when he made the decision to do music. He said:

“Both my parents are pastors and at the onset it was hard for them to accept that I wanted to make love songs and not very religious ones as was expected. I personally found it a difficult decision to make as I was very concerned about what people would think of me as a pastor’s kid.

“I had many arguments with my parents every time they heard me making music in my room and I could totally understand why (imagine my dad preparing Tuesday’s sermon and I’m there screaming at the top of my voice, ‘oh my beautiful love…’ 🤣). Overtime my parents understood me better and what I was about and began to support me more and more. My dad had contributed most of what he had when I initially wanted to shoot ‘Wait For Me’. I think they are perhaps my biggest fans right now and are very proud of me . I know they still pray for me every time not to lose sight of the original call of God.”

9. M.I. Abaga

Nigerian rapper M.I. Abaga is renowned as being one of the best emcees the country has to offer. What you may not know is that the “Undisputed” singer also happens to be the son of Pastor Chris Abaga of Chris Abaga Ministries, Abuja.

M.I and father

10. Zlatan Ibile

Finally on our list is singer Zlatan Ibile who has made such songs as Ale Yi, Alubarika, Cash App, Lagos Anthem, and more. The singer revealed that his father, Pastor Omoniyi is a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.