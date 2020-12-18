Rapper Kwesi Arthur was all emotional when his father, Samuel Danso Arthur, surprised him with a telephone call during an interview on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz on his 26th birthday, December 18, 2020.

He recounted the events that happened that day he was born and how the musician delayed when his mum was ready to push him out into the world.

It was a bit emotional. He delayed a bit before coming. It started in the night but we tried to control the mother together with the late grandma of Kwesi’s mum.

We went to Tema General Hospital and I was the last person to leave the ward and the next morning I rushed quickly to the ward to check on her. The whole day he was not still coming.

It delayed and kept on delaying so what I did was… on the hospital pavement I was pacing up and down and I believed in meditation…so around 12 o’clock to 1:pm, he finally arrived and he was very heavy. He came with a heavy body and big head.

The nurses tapped him and I heard his first cry and I made a sign of cross. This day brings back fresh memories and I really thank God for his life, he told host Jay Foley.

He went on to advise the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker to stay true to his roots by remembering he comes from a poor background regardless of how great things have turned around for him.