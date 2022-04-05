After a long wait, rapper Kwesi Arthur has hinted at the date for the release of his album.

Finally, we have a date for the release of one of Ghana’s most anticipated albums – Son of Jacob.

The rapper took to his social media handles, Monday evening, to announce that the long-awaited album Son of Jacob will be released on April 22, 2022.

SON OF JACOB 22-04-22 pic.twitter.com/2IUYbwdJcY — SON OF JACOB (@KWESIARTHUR_) April 4, 2022

The announcement was accompanied by an animated video depicting Kwesi Arthur seated on a hill, and in his possession, a Holy Book, as he is seen meditating.

As birds chirp and fly in the sky, two voices are heard simultaneously – one singing in the Twi language, while the other (performed by UK spoken artiste, Suli Breaks) recites words in English – both based on Isaiah 40:31, “they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength”.

The news has been met with lots of excitement from fans on Twitter.

22nd can’t wait — Jason Darryl G Slime (@SlimyJason) April 4, 2022

I can wait to vibe to Son of Jacob for Clearer skin, massa. 😅 — WazitoSark_🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@yaronwaziri) April 4, 2022

Let’s just skip the remaining days please 😩🥺 pic.twitter.com/WLCRt15IKn — ✞🌘 (@MajidRahimm) April 4, 2022

Charley, this be maddd — Post No Bill🃏 (@post_nobill) April 4, 2022

like chale my eye get too much 😭 pic.twitter.com/G29JlshaeF — Heavy Hitta 🐍🇬🇭 (@unknown_eshun) April 4, 2022