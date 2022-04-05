After a long wait, rapper Kwesi Arthur has hinted at the date for the release of his album.
Finally, we have a date for the release of one of Ghana’s most anticipated albums – Son of Jacob.
The rapper took to his social media handles, Monday evening, to announce that the long-awaited album Son of Jacob will be released on April 22, 2022.
The announcement was accompanied by an animated video depicting Kwesi Arthur seated on a hill, and in his possession, a Holy Book, as he is seen meditating.
As birds chirp and fly in the sky, two voices are heard simultaneously – one singing in the Twi language, while the other (performed by UK spoken artiste, Suli Breaks) recites words in English – both based on Isaiah 40:31, “they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength”.
The news has been met with lots of excitement from fans on Twitter.