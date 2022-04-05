As a result of sustained, intelligence-led operations conducted across the country in the month of March 2022, the police arrested 28 robbery suspects.

Two other suspects were shot dead in the course of the operations.

The suspects who are being prosecuted in various courts include Zakaria Gomna, Ayenduo Sule, Ahmed Abubakar, Emmanuel Frimpong @ Attah Panin, Seth Frimpong, Stephen Arthur, Awudu Yusifu, Selasi Agorsor, Musah Inusah, Kofi Aszilevi Atta Essau and Kassim Mohammed.

Others are Kwaku Okyere, Collins Atobia, Prince Tei Larbi, Prosper Beesi, Francis Mensah, Salifu Illiasu, Yahaya Zakaria, Omar Abubakar, Amadu Osmanu, Aliu Mohamadu, Evans Akolgo, Abotitogum Agonga Joseph, Sophia Johnson, Umaru Garage and Abuchy Abu.

The police in a public notice have since commended all the Police commands and the special anti-robbery task forces that participated in the operations.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to the communities that assisted the police in these anti-armed robbery operations,” the service lauded.

The outfit has also assured the good people of Ghana that they shall continue with the fight against robbery and all other crimes to ensure a safer and secure environment for all.

“We, therefore, seek your continued help and support in this fight, for we are very much aware that we achieve more when we work together,” the outfit appealed.