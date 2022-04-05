The Ghana Police Service has announced the interdiction of one of its personnel seen in a viral video brandishing a gun.

The suspect was arrested after the video of him brandishing a pistol while physically assaulting another motorist went viral.

He has since been identified as a Sergeant with the Central Regional Police Command though his name has not been made public.

The police, in a statement on its Facebook page, indicated the interdiction is to pave way for a detailed probe into the incident.

In the video, the policeman, who was not in uniform, was captured in a heated confrontation with another man on the road.

Amid the altercation, he hit the civilian twice while brandishing his weapon.

But according to the police statement, the officer is alleged to have pulled out his pistol after he was attacked by a group of persons one of who wielded a cutlass.

“The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has also commenced an investigation into the conduct of the police officer. Both the criminal investigation and the professional standards investigation will run concurrently,” the statement added.

Read the statement below:

Update on Police arrest and retrieval of weapon from perceived gunman

The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a video in which a person wielding a pistol was captured engaged in an argument and a subsequent fight with another person.

Police immediately commenced investigation into the incident, resulting in the arrest of the person and subsequent retrieval of the weapon.

Preliminary findings show that the person who was seen wielding the weapon is a police Sergeant stationed at the Central Regional Police Command. The said policeman has been interdicted to make way for a full investigation into the matter.

Investigation further indicates that the Police Sgt. lodged a complaint of assault against his assailants, alleging that he was attacked by a group of persons, one of whom was wielding a cutlass.

Both parties are assisting police investigations.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has also commenced investigation into the conduct of the police officer. Both the criminal investigation and the professional standards investigation will run concurrently.

We would like to assure the public that justice will be served.