The Ghana Police Service has arrested an unidentified man who was seen in a viral video brandishing a pistol while physically assaulting another motorist.

In a statement made on the official Facebook page of the Service, it said the man had been arrested and the weapon he was brandishing has been retrieved.

“The person involved in attacking the motorist has been arrested and the weapon retrieved. Full details will follow soon,” the statement said.

An unidentified man brandishing a pistol while physically assaulting another man had been captured on video.

The amateur video that has been making rounds on social media shows the two men on the shoulders of a road that is believed to be the Accra-Cape Coast Road.

Unsure what led to the two getting into such a confrontation, the tall lankier-looking man, wielding his gun in his right hand, more than once gets clean slaps to the face of the other man.

With two cars parked just around them, the two continue to engage in an argument, even as the other man makes intermittent attempts to walk away from the one brandishing the gun.

His attempts fail every time because the one with the gun walks right back on him, using the least opportunity to hit him in the face with his left hand.