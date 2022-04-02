A two-year-old boy, Enock Nyagblormesi, from Krachi East Municipality in the Oti Region, has undergone a successful surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The boy, who was in dire need of financial support to enable him undergo medical treatment, has been successfully discharged after receiving support from some benevolent Ghanaians and the Multimedia Group.

Parents of Enock, who reside at Kpogede, a small fishing community in the Municipality, were financially handicapped as they could not afford the cost of the medical treatment to enable their ward to undergo surgery after several months.

Speaking to the senior medical doctor at Korle-Bu Childrens Department, Dr Appeadu Mensah, he disclosed that Enock was treated with Cystic Hygroma and he is expected to return for review after one month to continue with treatment.

He said Cystic hygroma or lymphangioma is a birth defect that appears as a sac-like structure within the head and neck area of an infant as the baby grows in the womb.

Mr Mensah added that the baby can develop from pieces of material that carries fluid and white blood cells.

The doctor advised parents to always visit the hospital for medical care when they see any development in their children.

Father of Enock, Peter Nyagblormesi, speaking to Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu expressed joy after they were discharged from the hospital and thanked God and Doctors for the life of their son making it through the medical treatment safely.

According to him, the son could have died if not for the support received from Ghanaians and the Multimedia Group.

The father continued to seek for support from individuals and organisations to enable their son undergo the final surgery.

Mother of Enock, Vivian Nyagblormesi, who could not hide her joy said: “I was crying before, now I’m smiling and praising God, thank you Lord for the grace that has kept my son from every form of sickness”.

“Thank God for healing perfectly and removing every disease from my son’s blood, I owe it all to you, Lord and I say ‘Thank you,'” she said amidst laughter.

A visit to Kpogede, where Enock and his parents reside by Obrempongba K.Owusu, sighted him running and playing around the environment.

Some of the residents in the community were happy when they saw Enoch and were grateful to the doctors and donors who contributed in diverse ways to save the little boy’s life.