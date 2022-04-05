President Akufo-Addo says the current woes of the country’s economy are due to the economic disruptions in the past two years caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the fundamentals of the economy are strong such that even in hard times of the global economy in 2020, Ghana still recorded positive economic growth.

In an interview with Peter Okwoche of the BBC’s Focus on Africa show on Monday, he dismissed comparisons of Ghana’s economic figures with those of the western world.

“It has been a difficult task for all the economies in the world. I think it is important that when you are making a provocative statement, you situate yourself and you speak as if you are living at the same time as you and I when the world economy as a whole has gone through very difficult times.

“I can quote you a whole series of statistics about the American economy, the British economy but those things don’t serve a purpose. All that is being recognised is this phenomenon that is going around which would make life difficult, what are you doing to try correct it. That should be the view and that is what we are trying to do,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said that despite the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis on the Ghanaian economy, his government has introduced recovery measures to take Ghana out of the economic trench.

“The recovery programme that we have is one that is considered very credible and it is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy and it is that future that we are looking at when we are attracting people,” he told the BBC.

Watch video below