Ghanaian rapper Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, popularly known as Kwaw Kese, has asked his fans and the corporations to note his new stage name as he rebrands in the music sphere.

According to him, he is no longer going by the stage name ‘Kwaw Kese’; giving out his new stage name as “King Kese”.

The award-winning rapper has chalked many feats in the music space with many national awards going to his credit ever since he stepped in the music sphere.

Per Kwaw Kese’s Instagram post he would want to be referred to as King Kese going forward.

He wrote: From today pls call me ‘ KING KESE ‘. All other names valid till further notice.

