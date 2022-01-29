Some 66 market queens in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, say they are prepared to foot the nomination fees of Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer contest.

Their decision is to ensure he does not use money as an excuse not to contest the upcoming primaries.

The market women disclosed this after a pro-NPP women’s group called Queens donated trips of chippings and bags of cement for the construction of a road leading to the racecourse market in Kumasi.

They were certain given the excellent role he has played as a Trade Minister under the Akufo-Addo government, he will be a very competent President.

The leader of the group, Afia Korankyewaa, said Mr Kyerematen is the best bet for the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.