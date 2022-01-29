Former Ghana international, Samuel Opoku Nti, has called for the reappointment of Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-offs in Match.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup play-offs in March.

The former Asante Kotoko CEO, James Kwesi Appiah, has chosen Kwesi Appiah as the best candidate for the Black Stars job.

Speaking on Accra-based radio station, Happy FM, he noted that the Ghana FA should select a coach who has fair knowledge about the team, which Kwesi Appiah fits in perfectly.

“We need to bring Kwesi Appiah back because he has a rich history with the national team,” he claimed.

The Ghana Football Association has begun the search for a new coach after Milovan Rajevac was sacked on Wednesday following the Black Stars’ abysmal and shameful exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.