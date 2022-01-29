Getty images
Kwesi Appiah at 2014 World Cup

Former Ghana international, Samuel Opoku Nti, has called for the reappointment of Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-offs in Match.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup play-offs in March.

The former Asante Kotoko CEO, James Kwesi Appiah, has chosen Kwesi Appiah as the best candidate for the Black Stars job.

Speaking on Accra-based radio station, Happy FM, he noted that the Ghana FA should select a coach who has fair knowledge about the team, which Kwesi Appiah fits in perfectly.

“We need to bring Kwesi Appiah back because he has a rich history with the national team,” he claimed.

READ ALSO:

The Ghana Football Association has begun the search for a new coach after Milovan Rajevac was sacked on Wednesday following the Black Stars’ abysmal and shameful exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR