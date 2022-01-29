Former Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton, is in Ghana ahead of possibly taking over vacant Black Stars coaching job, Joy Sports understands.

The Irish trainer is among a number of coaches listed as possible candidates to take over the managerial job following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac on Wednesday, January 26.

Hughton, 63, is of Ghanaian heritage through his father and is expected to have a meeting with the executive council of the Ghana Football Association during his time in the country.

Joy Sports understands a high ranking member of the government is pushing for the appointment of the former Norwich City manager as the next head coach of the senior national team. Meanwhile, the GFA’s executive council has a different option for the job.

Mentioned @Joy997FM on Monday during Midday news the efforts to hire Chris Hughton coming from the top.



Hughton was rejected by former @ghanafaofficial leadership.



This current ExCo is being pushed to accept him. He is not their choice, but they are likely to accept it. — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) January 28, 2022

Rajevac was relieved of his duties as the head coach following Ghana’s disastrous performance in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo, Aston Villa youth coach George Boateng and former Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko are said to be part of a number of coaches being considered for the vacant job.