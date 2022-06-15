In the United Kingdom in 1957, not long after Ghana’s independence from its colonial masters, Kwame Nkrumah, the country’s first president, spoke about how Ghana can be an inspiration to other Commonwealth countries to become independent.

Speaking in an interview in the UK, and sourced to Getty Images, Kwame Nkrumah explained the need for Ghana’s independence to be an inspiration to other territories under colonial rule to aim for their sovereignty.

“Yes, particularly, we should set the example to all the dependent territories which at the moment are trying to achieve their independence,” he said.

He also spoke about what he thought of the decision to have his head as the new face of the country’s currency after independence.

“It’s not a matter which I’m interested; I think it’s a matter which concerns the party and I think it doesn’t matter,” he said.