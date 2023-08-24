Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kwadaso constituency say they endorse the vision of former Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, to create a chain of party-owned jobs for its members.

They believe this can help deal with the creeping apathy in the party as some party faithful cry of neglect.

The supporters of Dr Afriyie Akoto believe the NPP may fail to win the 2024 general election if solutions are not found.

Spokesperson, Ernest Frimpong, says “strategy of the business is to ‘Linking party to Government’, which we the good people of Kwadaso Constituency think is the best sustainable means of effectively manage the party at all levels.”

A press conference was organized to galvanize voting support for the former Kwadaso MP in his flagbearership ambition at the NPP’s Super Delegates’ Conference.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto’s policy to create party businesses is expected to generate revenue to effectively manage the party, with some members being employed under the modules.

By the plan, the business will be managed by a holding company.

To his supporters, the success of the program in other countries shows its viability.

“A lot of political parties in some developed countries have done and achieved extraordinary results to help sustain their party and economy. Political parties like the Kuomintang (KMT) or Nationalist Party of Taiwan, ANC in South Africa, RPF in Rwanda amongst others are typical examples”, he said.

According to the group, the former Agric Minister, through pragmatic policies, revamped the cocoa sector and promoted non-traditional food and cash crops.

They tout policies such as Planting for Food and Jobs have proven Dr. Afriyie Akoto’s competence.

“He wants to use his brainchild initiative such as Tree Crop Development Authority to generate an amount worth 10-20 billion dollars annually for the country. The vision can only be actualized by prioritizing agriculture for growth of the economy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the group is rallying support for the flagbearership bid of the former Agriculture Minister.

