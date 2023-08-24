The Interior Ministry says security operational protocols are constantly being strengthened, especially along the borders, to address heightened insecurity within West Africa.

Deputy Minister, Naana Eyiah Quansah, says the ECOWAS sub-region is still troubled by acts of terrorism and political instability.

“The ECOWAS sub-region is still troubled by acts of terrorism and political instability driven largely by coup d’états. The effects of these unfortunate occurrences are felt by all nations in the Sub-region.

“In response to these, the Ghana Immigration Service continues to strengthen operational protocols, especially along the borders, to ensure the security of the nation’s borders”, she said.

The Deputy Minister spoke at a passing-out parade of the Ghana Immigration Service.

The second recruit intake at the Immigration Service Mid-Country Training School passed out 454 recruits.

The recruits have undergone seven months of intensive para-military training, drills, academics, and mental preparation.

Courses in intelligence and investigation as well as border security management were key in the training.

These have become important as the recent coup d’état in some West African countries has raised concerns about security at the various borders.

The Minister emphasised the need for enhanced training for recruits.

“The classroom work included lessons on Immigration Laws and practices, Intelligence and investigation, Border Security Management, Travel Documents Management, and Ethics and professional Standards, among others.

“These lessons are aimed at developing their skills and building their capacity as officers of the Ghana Immigration Service with high levels of strict discipline and excellence,” she added.

The Immigration Service Mid-Country Training School is one of the two newly established schools for the Service.

To enhance capacity building to respond to heightened insecurity, there are efforts to site extra training schools across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Immigration Service has rolled out a Code of Conduct for officers.

The Service has interdicted twenty officers for their alleged involvement in various offences.

Naana Eyiah Quansah cautioned against misconduct in the field, “I am also glad to mention that the Ghana Immigration Service has recently launched a Code of Conduct to guide the behaviour of Officers.

This will go a long way to ensure discipline and uphold the professional and ethical standards expected of Immigration Officers.

