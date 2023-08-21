Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is appealing for circumspection in the discussion of Niger coup in the media.

In his view, the continuous negative reportage especially on Ghana’s position on ECOWAS’ military intervention sends wrong signals to the international community.

Opinions are divided over the decision to commit troops to the military intervention in Niger. Some security analysts argue that, Ghana may expose itself to external treat should it back ECOWAS’ decision.

Others also charged government to use the resources to solve the bread and butter issues confronting Ghanaians instead of wasting it in a needless war.

But Information Minister on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said such comment is borne out of lack of information.

He explained that, Ghana being a member state of ECOWAS is bound by the decision to return Niger to democratic rule.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah maintained that, “insecurity somewhere is insecurity everywhere” thus it will be in Ghana’s interest to help find diplomatic solution to the crisis.

He cited how successive presidents including former President John Mahama committed troops to ECOWAS military intervention in Mali to buttress his point.

The Information Minister warned the security situation in the Sahel region could escalate if all members states do not support the military intervention.

He added that ECOWAS is still open to holding talks with the coup leaders.