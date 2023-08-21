Manchester City defender John Stones has been ruled out of action until after the international break, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Stones, 29, suffered a muscle injury in pre-season and missed City’s opening two Premier League matches and remained on the bench for their Super Cup win.

The next international break is between 4 and 12 September.

Stones could miss England’s Euro qualifier against Ukraine and a friendly against Scotland next month.

He is set to miss City’s next two Premier League games against Sheffield United on 27 August and Fulham on 2 September.

The club are also without key midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who has had surgery on a hamstring injury and could be out of action for four months.