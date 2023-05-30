After serving a commendable three and a half years as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku’s administration has received high praise from Dr. Randy Abbey.

Mr. Okraku, who emerged victorious in the October 2019 election, defeating five other candidates, is set to conclude his term later this year.

While the 52-year-old has not yet confirmed whether he will seek re-election, Dr. Randy Abbey has expressed his confidence in Okraku’s leadership abilities and believes that a second term could yield even greater success.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Dr. Randy Abbey stated, “The Kurt Okraku administration has performed admirably; however, there is room for improvement. This is Kurt’s first experience as an FA President, and he has had to make crucial decisions for the first time. Naturally, there may have been instances where he could have made different choices and learned from past events.”

“In hindsight, there are certain things he could have handled differently, but these experiences and the knowledge gained from them will only make him better.

If you ask me whether he deserves to continue, my answer is a resounding yes! The mistakes made and the lessons learned will contribute to his growth.

He will be more prepared to tackle challenges he has encountered before and build upon the positive developments,” Dr. Abbey added.

The previous GFA Presidential election did not produce a winner in the initial round, as no candidate secured the required 50% plus one vote. Consequently, a runoff was conducted, featuring Okraku, George Afriyie, and Nana Yaw Amponsah, the current Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, following the withdrawal of Fred Pappoe.

Ultimately, Kurt Okraku emerged as the victor out of the six candidates who participated in the election, which took place at the auditorium of the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

READ ALSO