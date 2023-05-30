Comedian Nedu has said he once approved the decision of a married woman to cheat on her husband.

He stated this during an episode of the ‘Honest Bunch Podcast’, where he and other co-hosts ‘focus on discussing real millennial and Gen Z issues with no holds barred’.

Speaking, Nedu explained a certain woman who newly got married shared her reason for choosing to be unfaithful to her husband.

According to him, the woman’s hubby had advocated for ‘no s3x before marriage’ while they were dating and when they eventually wedded, she realised he couldn’t have an erection.

Nedu noted he couldn’t but support the woman while advising those whose fiancé would propose a ‘no s3x before marriage’ agenda to ensure they carry out proper investigation to know the real reason behind it.

He began: “Oga is telling you ‘No sex before marriage’. Find out if he likes it from the other side.”

