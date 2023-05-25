President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, is confident of retaining his seat for the second term when the FA goes into elections later this year.

Okraku was elected as FA president in October 2019, after three rounds of voting.

Elections are expected to be held in October later this year to elect a new president for the Football Association.

And according to the former MTN FA Cup Chairman, he is confident football people will extend his mandate as FA boss.

“Football will speak just like it did in 2019,” Okraku told Super Sport.

“What I know for a fact is that we have served football to the best of our ability. We were told in the classroom that there’s 24 hours in a day, but football has taught us that there’s more than 24 hours in a day.

“And we have worked more than 24 hours in a day,” he added.

In 2019, Okraku secured 44 votes in the first round of voting. Former FA Vice President, George Afriyie rounded up 40 votes, while Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah amassed 27.

The voting went into a second round, where Okraku missed the required 50% plus one by just two votes after securing 59. George Afriyie managed 43 votes, before pulling out of the mandated third round.

Okraku entered the round as the sole candidate and secured the needed 50% plus one, with 93 votes.

