Ghana football legend, Charles Assampong Taylor, has backed Kurt Okraku to go unopposed in the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

Mr Okraku was elected as the head of the country’s football governing body in October 2019.

However, the former MTN FA Cup Committee Chairman’s first term will end in October later this year.

Speaking about the upcoming polls for Ghana football’s top job, Charles Taylor said Okraku has done enough to be retained in office.

“I would want Kurt Okraku to continue his tenure as the GFA President for the next few years. I believe he should go unopposed,” the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko legend told Angel TV.

Mr Okraku defeated George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Amanda Clinton and Fred Pappoe were all part of the candidates who contested the elections.

