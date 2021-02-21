Wife of Kumawood actor Salinko, known in private life as Abraham Davies, has opened up on their wonderful intimate relationship.

Mrs Nancy Owusu Davis said her husband is like a beast in bed and can last for one hour or more during their sexual encounters.

She noted that, marrying the comic actor has been one of the best things to have happened to her.

Nancy, in an interview with Zionfelix, indicated that, though they face challenges in their marriage just like any other couple, they find ways to work around them.

For her, Salinko is a very handsome man contrary to the opinions of others, adding that there is nothing like class or level when she is with her husband.