A 91-year-old woman has married the love of her life in a grand wedding after dating him for a little over a decade.

Evelina Meadder tied the nuptial knot to her long time boyfriend Calgent Wilson who is 73 years old in a grand wedding in Jamaica.

Evaline wedded her long time boyfriend in a grand wedding. Photo: The Mirror

According to a report by the Mirror, the newly-wed’s love story could be traced to 2009 when Evelina fell sick and Calgent, a farmer, took care of her until she recovered.

During their 10-year romantic relationship, the now 73-year-old man talked about marriage and even posed the question to his partner a number of times, but, only during his drunken state.

“He would only talk about marriage when he has had a drink or two and I would laugh the proposals off,” she said. However, her family talked her into accepting the farmer and she finally accepted and soon after, the wedding plans began.

The man chose her 91st birthday as their wedding day to make the day even more special.

“We do not disagree on anything and I am now happy that we have sealed our harmonious relationship,” the mother of four said.