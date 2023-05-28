Kumasi Technical Institute suspends 500 students indefinitely for misconduct

Some 500 students of Kumasi Technical Institute in the Ashanti Region have been suspended indefinitely for misconduct and violation of school rules.

This follows damages caused to the school’s property during a rampage on May 17.

An official report of their actions has been sent to the Technical and Vocational Education Training Directorate for the appropriate action.

Subsequently, the students have been asked to pack their luggage out of the dormitories and will be made to face the school’s disciplinary committee when they are recalled.

The authorities are expected to meet the parents of the affected students to brief them on the development.