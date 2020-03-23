The Asokwa District Court has granted bail to eight ministers of the gospel and church elders who congregated in contravention to presidential ban on church activities.

They were granted GH¢ 10,000.00 bail each with two sureties to reappear on March 26, 2020.

They included Apostle Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie (alias Saint Sark), 67, General Oversea of Open Arms Ministries and Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie Snr, 29, and administrator of the church.

Also appearing in court were Apostle Moses Dagadu Ametepke, Pastor Eric Anim Acheampong, Pastor Johnson Addai and Pastor Richard Domfe Mensah. The others were Eld Richard Antwi and Eld Rexford Agyei all of the Truth to Heaven Ministry at Dompoase – Aprabon.

They were charged with unlawful assembly contrary to Section 202 and Offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace contrary to Section 207(1) of Criminal Offences Act of 1960.

The plea of the suspects were not taken.

Apostle Sarkodie was arrested for the second time for defying the Presidential directive on public gathering.

This follows a similar arrest on Wednesday, March 18, at his church premises during a mid-week service.

Below are photos:



Apostle Nkansah Sarkodie (in white)

Apostle Nkansah Sarkodie and an accomplice alight from the police vehicle