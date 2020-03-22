Head Pastor of Open Arms Ministries in Kumasi has been arrested for the second time for defying the Presidential directive on public gathering.

Police sources say personnel of the Buffalo Unit picked up Apostle Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie from the church at North Suntreso on Sunday for leading congregational worship, despite the closure of other churches.

This follows a similar arrest on Wednesday, March 18, at his church premises during a mid-week service.

While receiving massive backlash on social media, his action was described as total disregard for the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has already infected 21 people, killing one.

He was subsequently granted a police enquiry bail under strict condition not to engage in such breaches again.

Meanwhile, sources say, Pastor Sark, as he is popularly called, will be put before court on Monday, March 23.