Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has lauded the performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, saying they have done wonders in the last three years.

Speaking in a recorded message for the party’s manifesto launch, the former President said that there is no alternative to the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government and called on Ghanaians to give the party another four years to develop the country.

“There is no alternative to the NPP government that has discharged its work so well…Akufo-Addo and Bawumia over the last three years have done wonders,” the former president said.

He added: “see how they have managed the Covid situation, see how planting for food and jobs is performing…they need another four years to continue the development of the country.”

The NPP launched its manifesto for the 2020 polls today, August 22, 2020, at the University of Cape-Coast.