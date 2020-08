The New Patriotic Party (NPP), in its 2020 Manifesto launch, has revealed plans to pass into law the Mineral Revenue Act.

The new law, according to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is similar to the Petroleum Revenue Management Act of 2011.

The new mineral law will protect revenue generated from natural minerals mined in the country.

The 2020 manifesto launch was under the theme Leadership of service, protecting our progress, transforming Ghana for and all.