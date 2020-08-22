Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said education would be on the ballot paper in the upcoming general election.

“The Ghana that you know is different now because someone dreamt and someone delivered.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) knows that education is a difference-maker, education is what transforms society and takes a young man from a village and makes him somebody and it is that kind of education we want every child to have. Make no mistake about it.

“On December 7, education is on the ballot and not just any education, quality education is on the ballot…The decision we make on December 7, has wide ramifications for this country. When we vote for Akufo-Addo this nation is going to be transformed,” he said during the manifesto launch of the NPP.

The free senior high school, to him, was a bold decision that has helped in transforming technical and vocational education which is no longer the preserve for students who don’t do well in school.