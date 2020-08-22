President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the Free Senior High School policy will not thrive in the hands of former President John Mahama should he try to continue the initiative if he comes to power.

Delivering his keynote address at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 Manifesto, the president said Mr Mahama was unable to even properly implement his ‘watered down’ progressively Free SHS which involved only day senior high students.

Speaking further, President Akufo-Addo chided former President Mahama on his varied stance of Free SHS.

“Mahama initailly said Free SHS will not work, then says it will be reviewed when he comes to office then again says it has come to stay, your Excellency, please try another one because your credibility on this one is zero,” he said.

“Free SHS will not thrive in your hands,” he added.

The president also noted that a review of the Free SHS policy as suggested by the former president is a cancellation of the policy.

“It was not easily done and so we intend to protect it from any review, another word for cancellation,” he stressed.