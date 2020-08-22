The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has today, August 22, 2020, in Cape Coast, outdoored its 2020 manifesto ahead of the upcoming December general election.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, delivering his keynote address, said all the policies stated in the new manifesto can be achieved through unity and mutual respect.

He said he was confident Ghanaians would give him four more to do more.

He has also assured of peace and stability during and after the 2020 elections.

Below are excerpts of the President’s speech at the launch of the NPP Manifesto: