Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed concerns about what he perceives as deep-seated factionalism within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Kufuor, who led the nation from 2000 to 2008, stated that he has observed significant differences in today’s NPP compared to what it used to be.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, the former President emphasized the need for the NPP to carefully assess its activities as it moves forward.

He highlighted the importance of strong commitment within the party, likening it to a form of dedication almost akin to a religious belief.

“The way I feel it, I don’t sense the same strong commitment. I have likened commitment to almost a religion. I don’t sense that now. We are talking proper democracy, an inclusive one, you wouldn’t emphasise factions” the former President said.

Mr. Kufuor noted that the sense of commitment he once felt within the party seems to have waned and underscored the importance of practicing proper democracy, emphasizing inclusivity over factionalism. He pointed out that emphasizing factions within the party, whether at the constituency or national level, leads to division and hinders cooperation.

“Once the practice of selecting constituency or national, you wouldn’t be so divisive and emphasising faction. He belongs to that side so no cooperation. [If] you do that you are dividing the force,” he stated.