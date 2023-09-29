A senator in Kenya has criticised sports bodies for failing to act after a dog chased Robert Kimutai Ng’eno during last week’s Buenos Aires marathon in Argentina.

Reports say the Kenyan runner was in the lead with 4km (2.5 miles) to go when the canine appeared and followed him. Despite efforts by some spectators to shoo the dog away, the encounter is said to have distracted Ng’eno and he lost his focus, eventually finishing in third place.

Fellow Kenyans Cornelius Kiplagat and Paul Kipngetich Tanui came first and second respectively.

A photo of the dog chasing Ng’eno has been shared widely on social media and some have questioned why more wasn’t done to protect the athlete.

“The athlete was robbed of his dignity and subjected to untold ridicule,” said Kenyan Senator Samson Cherargei on X (formerly Twitter).

He argued that Kenya’s Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba and Athletics Kenya had failed the runner, adding they “have not found it wise to protest and call for investigations by Argentina authorities”.