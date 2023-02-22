Dutch and Ajax legend, Marco van Basten has rated Mohammed Kudus as a better player ahead of Manchester United winger, Antony.

Kudus has been revived under interim boss, John Heitinga after a torrid start of the season.

The 22-year-old has so far scored 14 goals, providing three assists.

Antony, however, following his big move to Manchester United last summer has struggled to replicate his £86 million move to the Premier League.

Marco van Basten, who is a three-time Ballon d’Or winner speaking in an interview said Mohammed Kudus is a better player than Antony, as he labelled the former Nordsjaelland playmaker as an all-rounder.

“I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony,” he said on Ziggo Sport.

“Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do!

“Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team.

“In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s more fun to watch play,” he added.

Kudus Mohammed despite Ghana’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was a livewire for the team.