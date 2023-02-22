French Montana is in a celebratory mood after he hit a new milestone this week as the most streamed African-born artiste in history.

On Monday (February 20), the Bronx native took to Instagram with a post announcing the news. In his post, French shared several photos, including the list of songs that have been certified gold or multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

“That lil immigrant boy had faith,” French Montana captioned his post. “Thank you to all my fans love y’all ( DOCUMENTARY COMING SOON )….. let’s make more history … a GOAL without a plan is a wish.”

French Montana’s publicist confirmed with HipHopDX that the rapper became the most streamed African-born artist over the weekend.

He hit the milestone thanks to his hit single “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee getting a diamond certification last year and acquiring over three billion streams worldwide as a result. The diamond certification also made French the first African-born artist to receive the accolade.

French Montana has been representing his African heritage his whole career. Last October, French received the 2022 Innovator Award at the annual Pencils of Promise Gala in New York City for his humanitarian efforts in Uganda.

The Gala honored French for helping to raise more than $226 million for healthcare in Uganda, as well as supporting the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center, the region’s primary place of healthcare for new and expectant mothers, as well as their newborns.

French Montana celebrated his award on his Instagram page while sharing photos of him holding his latest piece of silverware at the gala.

“MAKING MORE HISTORY FOR MY PEOPLE!” he wrote. “Thank you @pencilsofpromise for honoring me with the Innovator Award at last night’s gala. Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe.

“I’m grateful for PoP acknowledging my work in maternal healthcare in Africa. PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn.”