Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has declared Friday, the 24th of February, 2023, as a day of mourning at all regional and district offices of the NYA.

The decision was made in memory of Christian Atsu, a Ghanaian footballer who tragically lost his life during the recent earthquake that struck Turkey.

Atsu was in the country to play for his Turkish team when the earthquake hit, claiming his life along with several others.

The declaration of the day of mourning is meant to honor Atsu’s life and show solidarity with his family and friends during this difficult time. All regional and district offices of the NYA have been instructed to wear black to mark the occasion.

Pius Hadzide expressed his condolences to Atsu’s family and described him as a young man with immense talent and potential.

“Christian Atsu was not just a great footballer, but he was also a role model to many young people in Ghana,” he said

The NYA boss also expressed satisfaction with the government’s decision to fully participate in the funeral and burial of the fallen hero.

The declaration of the day of mourning at all regional and district offices of the NYA is a testament to the agency’s commitment to supporting young people and their families in times of need.

The NYA is encouraging all Ghanaians to join them in honoring the life of Christian Atsu on Friday, as they mourn the loss of a young man who had so much to offer.