On June 5, 2023, a video circulated on social media capturing the arrest of a King Promise lookalike who was filming a video at his residence.

The incident triggered a wave of reactions from social media users, prompting speculation about the reasons behind his arrest.

A day after the incident, Code Micky shared a video on Twitter, showcasing the emotional response of Kuami Eugene’s lookalike to his friend’s arrest.

In the video, he expressed his anger and determination, vowing that his brother would be released at any cost. He specifically mentioned that the police officer who handcuffed his friend would be the same individual responsible for bringing him back home.

Displaying his raw emotions, he questioned the police officer’s actions, highlighting that they barged into the house without any form of identification.

He also wondered why his friend was handcuffed when he had shown no signs of misconduct during the arrest.

“My brother will come back. The police who arrested my brother will be the same person to bring him home. That police officer entered the room without showing any identification or seeking permission. Moreover, he didn’t speak in a polite manner. In normal circumstances, you don’t handcuff a person unless they are misbehaving, but look at what happened,” he lamented.

He expressed their collective dismay at the disgrace they were facing after receiving accolades at Asantewaa’s birthday party. He emphasized the substantial amount of money they had invested in their unreleased song, which they had performed at the event, while still owing the producer.

“We spent a significant amount of money on that song, and we haven’t finished paying for it yet. Abotsi produced the song. Ask Abotsi how much he would charge us. A big star like this, and ask him the amount. My friends and I did our best to record this song, which is yet to be released, and we went to bless Asantewaa with our unreleased song at her event. We received such high praise, and now look at what you’ve brought upon us,” he expressed with frustration.

Lookalikes wail over the arrest of King Promise Lookalike😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zc5wkmPfKZ — code micky (@code_micky) June 5, 2023

