Being an on-screen goddess earned her fame and some cool cash, but that almost swayed teen actress Spendilove Acheampong from her academic goals.

Joining the industry at just age 9, Spendilove disclosed she could not dodge the serious pressure that comes with the profession as well as in her personal life.

She made this known in an interview on Adom TV‘s The Journey where she spoke to host Abena Ghana on her background and life after fame.

According to Spendilove, her career journey was a challenging one owing to the fact that her father raised serious objection.

The reason being that she was not academically bright and acting was a further distraction, a situation her father was not excited about.

Confident of her talent, Spendilove said she had the blessings of her mother to follow her dreams, but as she matured, she better understood her father’s worry.

Not only was she usually absent, she admitted to always being last in class.

“It wasn’t easy, those times I used to be on set for one week without going to class and when I return, everything seems confusing. My fellow students thought I was lazy but they did not know the pressure I was living with.”

She continued that “whenever academic reports are in, I am always the last. My father used to beat me all the time over my academic failures. As I grew and focused, I started picking up.”

With dedication, she graduated from Senior High School and plans are in the offing to advance to the tertiary level.

