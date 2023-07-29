In a recent viral photo, popular Ghanaian artiste Kuami Eugene and the wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, were captured seated together on a flight.

The snapshot shows the musician and the Second Lady appearing relaxed and smiling for the camera.

Kuami Eugene took to his Instagram account to share the picture with the caption “Serene time with the Second Lady.”

While the exact destination of their flight remains undisclosed, speculations suggest that they might be heading to the AW Sports Summit 2022, a prestigious event scheduled to take place in Accra from July 28th to 30th.

The AW Sports Summit is a significant gathering that brings together African sports leaders and stakeholders to discuss and address pertinent issues in the sporting world.

Fans and followers of both Kuami Eugene and Second Lady Samira Bawumia have been intrigued by the photo.