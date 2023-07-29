The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has expressed his criticism of veteran Ghanaian media personality, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, alias KKD.

Wontumi accused KKD of lacking knowledge and being overly emotional in his comments about the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

“KKD, I plead with you, when you are talking, don’t let your emotions be bigger than your quietness. Anytime you want to speak, let your voice be stronger than your quietness. But if you come to speak and all you (KKD) do is insult, it makes it seem like you are one of the people John Mahama has paid, like Kelvin Taylor, to criticise the government,” Wontumi stated in an interview on Neat FM, urging KKD to be more measured in his criticisms to avoid being perceived as biased.

The NPP Ashanti Regional chairman emphasized that his party had done enough to win power for an unprecedented third successive term and ‘break the 8’.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with TV XYZ, KKD had criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, particularly pointing out the government’s failure to effectively tackle illegal mining (galamsey) despite promises to do so.

KKD questioned the need for a campaign slogan like ‘breaking the eight’, suggesting that if the government had performed well enough, there would be no necessity for such slogans.

He went on to draw an analogy to highlight his point, comparing the government’s performance to a neglectful husband who suddenly tries to do good to his wife after mistreating her for a long time. KKD questioned why the government did not address critical issues earlier, such as galamsey, if they were capable of doing so.

“Imagine you married a wife and during the marriage, you couldn’t buy anything for your wife, she has become dirty and all her clothes are torn, your children you didn’t take care of them. You couldn’t take those who were sick to the hospital, and all of a sudden then you want to leave, then a different person comes to marry her…then you realize that that is the time you want to do good to her… fool, why didn’t you do those things initially,” KKD expressed his frustration.