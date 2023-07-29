Ghanaian actress turned entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, and her husband, Frank Ntiamoah, marked their first wedding anniversary in a spectacular manner, commemorating a year of love and togetherness.

The couple had exchanged vows in a stunning and elegant wedding ceremony on July 28, 2022, which was graced by the presence of numerous celebrities who came to show their support.

As the date rolled around on July 28, 2023, Tracey Boakye took to her Instagram page to share a delightful video capturing the celebrations. The video showcased the couple in Mexico, where they were seen passionately kissing and enjoying their time together.

With heartfelt words, Tracey Boakye wrote in her post, “One year down! Forever to go! Happy wedding anniversary to us. With love from Mexico. @Frank Badu Ntiamoah. 1st wedding anniversary. #francey22 #Vanaluluz.”

