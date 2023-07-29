Ghanaian attacker, Frank Acheampong, was sent off for punching an opponent for alleged racist insults during a league match in the Chinese Super League.

In a league game on Friday, Acheampong was unable to control his emotions after a player abused him in the Chinese language.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the 34th minute of Acheampong’s club Shenzhen FC’s 3-1 defeat to Henan.

“I have suffered racist insults and I could not hold back,” Acheampong expressed, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“I have been in China for the past five years, and I love this country because China and the Chinese people are great. However, it is unacceptable for any human to be subjected to racist insults, let alone in the game of football.

“I am normally a calm and level-headed person, but no one should accept any racist slurs or insults.”

He moved to China in 2018, initially joining Tianjin Jinmen Tiger from Anderlecht before sealing a transfer to Shenzhen FC in 2021.

Frank Acheampong was part of Black Stars squad that featured at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).