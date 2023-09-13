Atta Mills & Koku Anyidoho

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has weighed in on the ongoing probe into a leaked tape allegedly plotting the removal of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare from office.

Taking to Twitter, he criticised IGP’s accusers whom he labeled as “lazy people,” for harboring jealousy against someone who has risen through the ranks of the Police Service through hard work and merit.

In a tweet, Anyidoho stated, “When individuals who resort to lobbying and undermining others to reach the top witness those who ascend through dedication, sacrifices, and merit, they often react with envy and resort to spreading baseless stories. However, God rewards the deserving. As someone who has experienced this, I can attest to it.”

The former Director of Communications at the presidency revealed that then Vice President John Evans Atta Mills appointed Dr. Dampare as an aide-de-camp based on merit.

“Listening to IGP Dampare eloquently discuss his qualifications and remarkable journey within the police service, it becomes clear why Vice President Mills chose him as an aide-de-camp without any external influence” he stated.

Mr. Anyidoho said he is proud of how Dr. Dampare conducted himself when he appeared before the parliamentary committee.



