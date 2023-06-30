Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, on June 29, 2023, took to social media to congratulate his party on their victory in the Assin North bye-election.

The NDC secured a significant win in the constituency.

The Assin North bye-election took place recently, and on June 27, 2023, the Electoral Commission of Ghana declared James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency.

Mr Quayson obtained 17,245 votes, which represented 57.56% of the total votes cast. His closest rival, Charles Opoku of the NPP, received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes. Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana secured 87 votes, making up 0.29% of the overall tally.