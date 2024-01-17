The Managing Director of GCB Bank Pic, John Kofi Adomakoh, has been elected the new President of the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB).

He assumes office effective January 2024 and will be in office for the next three years.

Mr Adomakoh succeeds Mansa Nettey, the Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank, who served a successful three-year term in office from January 2021.

Also, Hakeem Ouzzani, the CEO of Societe Generale Ghana and Henry Chinedu Onwuzurigbo, the CEO of Zenith Bank Ghana Limited were respectively elected Vice President and Treasurer of the Association.

Commenting on her term, Mrs. Nettey said, “Despite the economic challenges and issues faced by the industry, we have navigated the obstacles to ensure a recovery of the banking sector and to increase its resilience to future shocks.

“At this point, I’m pleased to hand over to Kofi Adomakoh, confident that he can continue making significant strides in the industry”.

In response to his election, Mr. Adomakoh thanked the outgoing President and members of the Governing Council for their tireless efforts in successfully steering the affairs of the Association in very difficult times and pledged to work collaboratively with his colleague Executives and members of the new Governing Council to achieve the broad objectives of the Association.

He expressed his desire to work with his colleague MDs in pursuing an agenda that will continue to strengthen the resilience and safety of the banking sector.

The incoming Governing Council of GAB comprises the Managing Directors of GCB Bank, Ecobank, Stanbic Bank, ABSA Bank Ghana, GTBank Ghana, SG Bank Ghana, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Zenith Bank Ghana, Republic Bank Ghana and the CEO of GAB.