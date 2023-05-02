To mark this year’s May Day celebrations, lecturers of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) took time off their usual schedule to entertain themselves.

The lecturers battled it out in an inter-houses football match at the first-of-its-kind convocation games held in the school’s premises.

Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, breathed life into the event when she took a first kick of the ball.

The KNUST Vice Chancellor on the pitch with the ball 🌅 pic.twitter.com/vjxQK554nO — 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐭 (@VOICE_of_KNUST) May 1, 2023

The games opened with the match between lecturers of Unity Hall vs Independence Hall.

The Unity Hall lecturers clothed in white jerseys took the first lead in the first half of the match as their hall members showed massive support.

The Independence Hall found their momentum and a ball located the net in the late minutes of the game.

The match ended 1-1, but lecturers from the Unity Hall trumpeted clinching victory since they scored the first goal.

MORE